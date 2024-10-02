OnePlus stops selling phones in Germany again

OnePlus and Nokia were involved in a patent dispute about a year ago. Nokia sued OPPO and OnePlus claiming that both Chinese OEMs were using its 5G technologies in their devices without paying it. This affected OnePlus and OPPO, and both smartphone makers had to stop selling their phones in Germany after the court ruled in favor of Nokia.

Now, OnePlus has encountered another patent dispute, which has forced the company to halt sales of its phones in Germany. According to a fresh report, InterDigital, a research and development company focused on wireless devices, holds patents for key technologies, including 5G tech.

Speaking to All-Round PC, OnePlus explains that they will continue to negotiate with InterDigital to continue selling its phones in Germany and the whole of Europe. The company said:

OnePlus places high value on intellectual property rights and fair access to standard essential patents, which is essential for driving innovation in the industry. We will continue to negotiate with InterDigital and wish to resolve this matter in an amicable way. Meanwhile, our commitment in Europe remains unchanged and we will continue to provide excellent products and services to our users.

The patent is expected to be related to the usage of 5G technologies by OnePlus, without compensating InterDigital. It is unclear at the moment when this patent dispute will take to resolve. Speaking of its previous dispute with Nokia, it took OnePlus two years to settle the situation and start selling its phones in Germany.

For now, OnePlus is still selling the OnePlus Pad 2, Buds Pro 3, and OnePlus Watch 2 in Germany via its online shop. Unfortunately, the smartphones aren't available on the online website. Notably, other countries aren't affected by this dispute between InterDigital and OnePlus. This means that OnePlus fans can still order their favorite smartphone and other products from neighboring countries or local retailers.