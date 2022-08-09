OnePlus and Oppo have stopped sales in Germany following lawsuit by Nokia

Last month, Nokia sued Oppo for infringing upon its patents. The former currently supplies and licenses its 5G technology across Europe, and it claimed that both Oppo and OnePlus have been using its 5G technologies in their devices without paying for them. The court ruled in favor of Nokia and ordered Oppo to halt all sales in Germany. Although the firm tried to appeal the decision, it appears that it was unsuccessful, as device sales of Oppo and its sister company OnePlus have been halted in the country.

Oppo's German website is almost completely empty, except a few pages related to ColorOS. A note on the page mentions that:

Product information is currently not available on our website. [...] You can continue to use your OPPO products without restrictions, access support and of course you will also receive all future updates.

Meanwhile, OnePlus does list phones on its website, but if you try to purchase one, you will be greeted with an error code 404.

It's unclear how both of the companies will deal with this problem in the long-term, considering that they do sell a significant number of phones in the continent. It is also important to note that the lawsuit was not limited to Germany, so it's possible that we will see similar changes in other countries soon as well.

Source: 9to5Google