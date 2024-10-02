Stardock says you can already customize Windows 11 24H2 with Start11 v2, Fences 5

Yesterday Microsoft released Windows 11 version 24H2 to everyone. Simultaneously, it also announced Windows 11 LTSC 2024 features and outlined all that is to know about the upgradability and compatibility of the update with enterprise and office PCs.

Following that, Stardock has announced support for Windows 11 24H2 on two of its popular customization apps, Start11 v2, Fences 5, and Group 2. The firm also brought attention to the fact that it has been making an active effort to do so by shipping more updates recently so as to provide day-one support for when Windows 11's 2024 feature update would drop. This optimization effort started all the way back in April 2024 when it was found that 24H2-based Insider previews were breaking customization apps.

It writes:

For the past few months, Stardock has been diligently evaluating our applications like Start11 v2 and Fences 5 to make sure that they are fully functional with these changes. You may have noticed that we have been shipping more updates recently, while not always directly related to 24H2, it was part of our effort to make sure that when the new Windows release hits your device, your applications are ready.

For those who may not be familiar, Start11 v2, as the name suggests, is a Start menu customization tool for Windows 10 and 11, such that users can better personalize their Windows Start menu experience. You can read all about the latest feature additions to Start11 by going through our coverage at this link.

Meanwhile, Fences is a desktop organization tool for Windows that helps users manage their icons and shortcuts by placing them into customizable, resizable shaded areas called “fences.” These fences can automatically sort and organize desktop content based on how the user wants it, making it easier to keep the desktop tidy and improve productivity.

Fences 5 introduced new features like Chameleon, an enhanced version of Peek, and better multi-monitor support.

Finally, Group 2 has also gained Windows 11 24H2 support. As the name suggests, Groupy enables users to group Windows apps together for their convenience, similar to how you can group tabs together.

You can download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Source: Stardock

