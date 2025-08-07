ONLYOFFICE 9.0.4 rolls out with new features including an AI agent

ONLYOFFICE 9.0.4 is out now, bringing several new features including an AI agent, Photo Editor, DeepL, and more, as well as support for .woff2 font files.

The AI agent is available via a plugin that can handle classic LLM tasks like summarization and rephrasing, text generation, and can even generate charts/images and explain complex terms. To use it, just go to the Plugins tab, then use the Plugin Manager to connect to an AI model (OpenAI, Mistral, Groq, or local) by going to its settings and entering an API key.

Along with the AI, the release bundles other plugins like Thesaurus, OCR, Typograf, Doc2md, and others directly into the application. A new improvement in Document Editor is the enhanced usability when working with restricted editing zones. The software now also creates a marker file to block other applications from opening a document that is already in use, preventing potential file corruption.

As for bug fixes, the developers have addressed numerous issues, including a visual glitch with the scroll bar in the Modern Dark theme. A significant portion of the fixes target the Convert module, which had repeated crashes when converting certain file types including DOCX, PPTX, and ODS files.

Other bug fixes include:

Forbidden execution of JavaScript code found in a document's custom properties, closing a security vector.

Fixed a memory-related crash that occurred when reading pivot tables in certain XLSX files.

Addressed an editor freeze that happened when copying rows or columns in some web browsers.

Corrected the positioning of Right-to-Left (RTL) text and graphics when saving a spreadsheet as an image.

Resolved an issue where some bolded hieroglyphs would not display correctly on macOS.

Fixed an error that occurred when attempting to open an ODS file in Microsoft Excel after it was saved in ONLYOFFICE.

Fixed an issue preventing users from opening files for editing from a Google Drive account connected via GNOME online accounts on Linux.

Resolved a crash that happened when converting binary files containing an SVG image to the XLSX format.

ONLYOFFICE is one of the most popular MS Office alternatives, much like its competitor LibreOffice. The office suite is available on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS. You can check out the full changelog here.