OpenAI's GPT-5 model information leaked ahead of official announcement

OpenAI is set to officially unveil the highly anticipated GPT-5 AI model series today at 10 AM PT (August 7th). However, key details about the models were accidentally leaked in advance through a Microsoft GitHub repository.

A now-deleted blog post from GitHub confirmed that GPT-5 will be available on GitHub Models. While there had been speculation that OpenAI might only preview GPT-5 without releasing it today, the blog post dispelled those rumors, confirming that the GPT-5 models will indeed be available today.

The GitHub post stated that GPT-5 will be OpenAI’s most advanced model yet, bringing significant enhancements in reasoning, code quality, and overall user experience. It will be capable of handling complex coding tasks with minimal input, providing more accurate code explanations, and showcasing improved agentic capabilities.

GPT-5 will be available in the following four variants:

gpt-5: Designed for logic and multi-step tasks.

gpt-5-mini: A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications.

gpt-5-nano: Optimized for speed and ideal for applications requiring low latency.

gpt-5-chat: Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations for enterprise applications.

Developers will be able to access GPT-5 in the Models tab and explore its capabilities in the GitHub Models playground or through the GitHub API.

For general consumers, OpenAI's GPT-5 will be available through ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot. In Copilot, GPT-5 will be available under the new 'Smart' mode. In this mode, Copilot can adjust its thinking, either faster or more deeply, depending on the task at hand. While it may seem simple on the surface, this feature is a unique capability of the new GPT-5 model.

On ChatGPT, free-tier users will have unlimited access to the GPT-5 model at the standard intelligence level. Plus-tier subscribers will have the option to run GPT-5 at a higher intelligence setting, while Pro-tier subscribers can utilize GPT-5 at an even more advanced level of intelligence.