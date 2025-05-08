Frostpunk 2 first content update delivers new map, a "gentler" difficulty, and much more

While it just announced a remake of what began the journey, 11 Bit Studios is keeping its promise of continuing to update Frostpunk 2. Today, the developer delivered the first major content update for the survival city-building experience on PC, and it touts a brand-new map, new challenges, an overhaul to the heating system, the modding tools launch, and more.

The Pit lands as a massive Utopia Builder mode map that takes players to a landscape where the remnants of a failed generator project are still standing. At the same time, the Utopia Builder mode now sports Tales from the Frostland, which are optional challenges offering unique quests and storylines. These can even be expanded upon by the community via modding.

Next, the Frostpunk 2's heating system has been overhauled to let players manage temperature by district, offering unique local effects and consequences when the cold gets tough. A new UI will make the battles with heat and cold easier to comprehend and manage too.

The Serenity Mode from the original Frostpunk has returned as well, letting players play through the game with gentler weather, more resources, shorter whiteouts, and without the faction conflict system. This is meant for newcomers and those looking for a more laid-back city-building experience.

Lastly, the Frostkit 1.0 release is now here, letting the modding community get their hands on the game for many more changes. The launch has landed with features like a search bar, a mod menu overhaul, in-editor testing, modding tutorials, and more resources. Find the complete patch notes for this update over here.

11 Bit Studios added today that it has more free content updates planned for Frostpunk 2 alongside upcoming DLC launches. It was also confirmed that the recently announced Frostpunk 1886 project to remake the original experience is being developed by a separate team inside the studio.