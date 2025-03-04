OpenAI launches NextGenAI consortium with 15 leading research institutions to promote AI

OpenAI today announced NextGenAI, a new consortium with 15 leading universities and research institutions across the US and the UK that will use AI to accelerate research breakthroughs and improve education. OpenAI claims that NextGenAI can enable progress at a rate faster than any one institution would alone.

As part of NextGenAI, OpenAI has committed $50M in research grants, compute funding, and API access to support students, educators, and researchers. The NextGenAI consortium includes the following founding partners:

Caltech, the California State University system

Duke University

University of Georgia

Harvard University

Howard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Michigan

University of Mississippi

Ohio State University

University of Oxford

Sciences Po

Texas A&M University

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Public Library

OpenAI

The above institutions are already working on several critical projects that use the power of AI. Harvard and Boston Children's Hospital are using OpenAI tools and NextGenAI funding to improve the speed and accuracy of patient diagnoses. Howard University is employing AI to create new curricula and experiment with innovative teaching techniques.

The Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford is utilizing OpenAI's API for the transcription of digitized rare texts, making them searchable for a global audience. MIT is leveraging OpenAI's API and compute funding to advance AI research, including training and fine-tuning custom models and creating new applications.

Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI, said the following regarding the NextGenAI launch:

“The field of AI wouldn’t be where it is today without decades of work in the academic community. Continued collaboration is essential to build AI that benefits everyone. NextGenAI will accelerate research progress and catalyze a new generation of institutions equipped to harness the transformative power of AI.”

The NextGenAI consortium aims to bring together academia and industry to extend the usage of AI to laboratories, libraries, hospitals, and classrooms worldwide.