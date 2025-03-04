Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake lands in July, will hit Game Pass on day-one

Activision is back with more remade Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games, and this time it's the 3 and 4 installments receiving the treatment. Confirmed today following some teasers that even appeared inside Call of Duty maps, the double remake project will include all content from the original games, plus new content like new parks, skaters, and more. Alongside all modern platforms, the game will also be releasing on Microsoft's Game Pass services on day-one.

Being touted as an experience "rebuilt from the ground up," Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 developer Iron Galaxy says every single park from the original games will be featured in this remake, while a brand-new addition titled Waterpark will be added to the package too. This map takes players to an abandoned water park in the Mojave Desert filled with plenty of opportunities.

As for the skaters, alongside all the returning names, some fresh faces are incoming, which include Yuto Horigome, Rayssa Leal, Jamie Foy, Chloe Covell, and Zion Wright.

The studio has implemented cross-platform multiplayer supporting up to eight players, letting PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch players skate together for the first time.

For those who want to try the game out ahead of the July launch, publisher Activision is offering a pre-order offer that gives them access to a Foundry Demo (not available on Nintendo Switch) starting this June. This demo level will include two levels and skaters to enjoy until the full game drops.

Meanwhile, purchasing the deluxe edition will let you skate as the Doom Slayer himself, with outfits, a hoverboard, and unique tricks being included. Alongside him, a Revenant as another skater option, themed decks, as well as Create-a-Skater items and bonus soundtracks are included here.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is out July 11, 2025. It's coming out on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Battle.net), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As with most high-profile games these days, a deluxe or collector's edition purchase means you get advanced access, meaning you'll be able to jump into the game three days earlier than everyone else.