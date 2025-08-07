OpenAI officially launches GPT-5 for all ChatGPT users

Today, OpenAI officially announced GPT-5, its most advanced AI model to date. Delivering significant upgrades in reasoning, coding, and other key areas, the new model can reportedly handle complex tasks with minimal prompting and features improved agentic capabilities.

GPT-5 sets new state-of-the-art records across multiple AI benchmarks:

Math (94.6% on AIME 2025 without tools)

Real-world coding (74.9% on SWE-bench Verified, 88% on Aider Polyglot),

Multimodal understanding (84.2% on MMMU)

Health (46.2% on HealthBench Hard)

With GPT‑5 pro’s extended reasoning, GPT-5 scored 88.4% without tools.

The GPT-5 model is available in the following four variants, suitable for different use cases and performance needs:

GPT-5 - Text and Vision (256K context length, 128K max output tokens)

GPT-5 Mini - Text and Vision (256K context length, 128K max output tokens)

GPT-5 Nano - Text and Vision (256K context length, 128K max output tokens)

For general consumers, the GPT-5 model is now available through the ChatGPT web and mobile apps. All ChatGPT subscribers, even free-tier users, will be able to access the GPT-5 model starting today. ChatGPT Pro subscribers will be getting access to GPT‑5 pro, a version with extended reasoning for complex tasks. For developers, the GPT-5 model is accessible via the API from OpenAI and Microsoft Azure.

Developers can also access the new GPT-5 model through GitHub Models. GPT-5 is now rolling out to all paid GitHub Copilot plans, starting with Copilot Enterprise and Pro+. Developers can access the model in GitHub Copilot Chat on github.com, VS Code (Agent, Ask, and Edit modes), and GitHub Mobile through the model picker.

OpenAI GPT-5 Pricing:

GPT-5 - $1.25 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens

GPT-5 mini - $0.25 per million input tokens and $2 per million output tokens

GPT-5 nano- $0.05 per million input tokens and $0.40 per million output tokens

With the generative AI race heating up, GPT-5 is expected to set a new bar for what users can expect from a large language model.

Developing...