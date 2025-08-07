PowerToys could get a useful new clipboard feature

PowerToys for Windows 10 and 11 is an open-source set of very useful tools that can supercharge the stock Windows experience. Every now and then, developers suggest more modules and new features, some of which could even become part of Windows 11 (like the mouse cursor crosshair). Now, it appears that another tool could be coming soon to PowerToys to make the clipboard experience more useful.

You probably know this situation when you are not sure whether you copied something or not, so you Ctrl + C a bunch of times just to be sure (probably because many believe Windows' clipboard sucks big time, even though it is "optimized for performance"). ClipPing is a simple tool that should help you deal with this disorder. What it does is simply display a small overlay in your current app whenever a clipboard change occurs. The overlay is available in two variants: a green halo on top of the app or a small green highlight around the app.

Right now, ClipPing is a proposed module that has been discussed with core PowerToys contributors. Therefore, it could be a while before we see it integrated into PowerToys and land in another feature update. If you would like to give it a try earlier, you can download ClipPing as a standalone app from its GitHub repository. It is pretty barebones in its current form (no auto-startup, no customization), so do not expect much, but it should get its main purpose done. Other developers' contributions could also upgrade the project with more features.

If you would like to try a more advanced clipboard app for Windows 11, check out ClipShelf, a neat app that we mentioned in our "Top 10 apps for Windows 11 in 2025." It places a small pane above the taskbar and keeps all your recently copied elements there, allowing you to paste something quickly with dedicated shortcuts.