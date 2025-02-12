OpenAI's Sam Altman reveals roadmap for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has outlined a roadmap for future AI models for the company, such as GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, in a recent post on X. Altman also spoke to user confusion about its product lineup, with OpenAI attempting to ease model selection and consolidate its product offerings.

Altman said that GPT-4.5, which had the internal codename Orion, will be the last model released by the company that won't utilize chain-of-thought reasoning. After GPT-4.5, OpenAI will merge its "o-series" and "GPT-series" models into systems capable of utilizing all the tools at their disposal.

It is worth noting that there is no release date was given for GPT-4.5 or GPT-5, but Altman suggested a timeframe of "weeks / months."

We hate… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 12, 2025

The plan of the company is to integrate technologies like o3, which was initially teased in December 2024 and saw the o3-mini released in January, into the GPT-5 system. Altman also stated that o3 would no longer be pushed as an independent model.

He detailed a tiered access system for GPT-5 within ChatGPT. Free users will receive unlimited chat access at a "standard intelligence setting," while Plus subscribers will have access to GPT-5 at an enhanced intelligence level. Pro subscribers will benefit from the highest intelligence level available.

These developments come at a time when OpenAI's dominance in AI is facing growing competition. A Chinese company, DeepSeek, recently introduced its R1 reasoning model at a significantly lower cost than OpenAI's offerings.

Image source: Depositphotos