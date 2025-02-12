Overwatch 2 is introducing a game-changing perk system, also reveals return of loot boxes

Blizzard is making some big changes to Overwatch 2 with the start of Season 15, kicking of a year of updates that aim to revitalize the experience. Upcoming seasons in 2025 will carry a brand-new Perk system for all heroes, a new mode with third-person action, fresh heroes, and the return of loot boxes from the dead.

With Perks, the studio aims to give players more variety with their heroes. These arrive in the form of two level-ups for each hero as they play a round. The first upgrade will be a minor Perk that will contain passive benefits or cooldown reduction options. "For example, Torbjorn will have the choice between his Forge Hammer restoring the armor health of your teammates, or refilling Rivet Gun’s ammo when activating Overload," explains Blizzard.

The second upgrade will be a major Perk. An example is Torbjorn's Perks, which "will be able to choose from anchoring your turret to walls and ceilings, or a more powerful level 3 turret." Check out the Overwatch 2 Spotlight video below for looks at more of the Perks hitting every hero in the game.

As for the return of loot boxes following their removal in 2022, Blizzard hasn't explicitly said if they will be outright purchasable or only earnable via gameplay and battle pass unlocks.

Weekly and event rewards will drop loot boxes now, while a Legendary version will be available from the free battle pass track. Two more legendary loot boxes will be a part of the Premium battle pass for paying customers. Blizzard says that loot boxes will drop a Rare or better item in every unlock, while opening five boxes in a row will guarantee an Epic item. Opening 20 will guarantee a Legendary item.

Here are the drop rates:

Loot Boxes Legendary Loot Boxes Legendary - 5.10% Legendary - 100% Epic - 21.93% Epic - 21.93% Rare - 96.26% Rare - 96.26% Common - 97.97% Common - 97.97%

It's in April with Season 16 that Blizzard plans to launch Stadium as a new game mode, which is described as "an entirely new way to experience Overwatch."

"In Stadium’s best-of-7 system, you’ll earn in-game Stadium coins each round to unlock and customize abilities for your heroes," describes Blizzard. "These powerful upgrades will be able to alter your survivability and damage while even completely revamping your hero’s abilities. Stadium is packed with transformative powers and strategic encounters that enhance the hero fantasy beyond anything we've released, focused on letting you play how you want. "

The mode will be playable in third-person mode as well, letting players see more of the battlefield and use their new and upgraded abilities more effectively. 14 heroes will enter the Stadium mode at launch, with more heroes, maps, and twists coming later.

Season 16 will also carry Freja, an explosive crossbow-wielding hero that's able to switch between multiple types of bolt types for various effects. She also has a quick dash, a high jump, and a stun shot that affects multiple enemies as her ultimate. Blizzard is also working on a Chinese hero codenamed Aqua, but this launch is planned for Season 18.

Overwatch 2 Season 15: Honor and Glory launches February 18 across PC and consoles with the new Perks system, loot boxes, and a new competitive season. The remaining features will arrive with future seasonal updates.