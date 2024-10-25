Sam Altman slams "fake news" about OpenAI's next big model

Earlier today, The Verge reported several details about OpenAI's next frontier model. The Verge claimed that OpenAI is planning to launch Orion, its next big frontier model, by December. Initially, the new model will not be available via ChatGPT. Instead, OpenAI is planning to open up the API for select developers.

The report went on to add that Microsoft is already preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November. It even mentioned that OpenAI researchers held a happy hour in September to celebrate the completion of the new model's training. While all this sounds promising and exciting, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has now slammed the entire report as "fake news."

fake news out of control — Sam Altman (@sama) October 25, 2024

Despite dismissing The Verge's article, Altman confirmed that users can expect significant advancements from OpenAI. He reiterated, however, that The Verge's article is pure speculation.

dw plenty of great stuff coming your way, just offends me how media is willing to print random fantasy — Sam Altman (@sama) October 25, 2024

Even though OpenAI hasn't announced any new major models lately, they have been making many other significant announcements. Just take a look at the announcements from OpenAI this month. It completed its latest funding round, raising $6.6 billion, which brings its valuation to a massive $157 billion. The company also announced Canvas, a new interface for working with ChatGPT on specific tasks like writing and coding. Canvas is the first major update to ChatGPT's visual interface since its launch in 2022.

Last week, OpenAI expanded ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode to all ChatGPT Plus and Team users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. This month, OpenAI also released the preview of its official ChatGPT app for Windows users.

Finally, OpenAI continued its content partnerships with media giants. It announced a content partnership with Hearst, a leading media company with numerous brands, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Runner's World, Women's Health, and others.

While the future of Orion remains uncertain, OpenAI continues to innovate and improve its existing offerings. With ongoing developments and partnerships, OpenAI is solidifying its position as a leader in the AI industry.