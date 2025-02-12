Remedy reveals Alan Wake 2 has sold two million copies, Control 2 now in full production

Remedy Entertainment has been quite busy building its connected universe of supernatural games for some years now. One of the biggest games in this franchise has been Alan Wake 2, the survival horror experience from 2023 that finally returned the haunted writer following a 13-year absence. Remedy has now revealed the latest sales numbers for the title, while also giving an update on how production is going on for its other projects.

The data comes from the company's latest financial results that were published today. Remedy revealed that by 2025, Alan Wake 2 had crossed the impressive two million copies sold milestone. Also, the Epic Games-published game has gone on to make a profit and gather royalties for the developer, finally recouping its development and marketing costs. The milestones were hit right after the game's second and final expansion, The Lake House, landed too.

Meanwhile, Control 2 has entered full production status this month, with Remedy saying that it has "verified the velocity of asset creation, established production pipelines, and is ready for scaling up for production." While not much information about the sequel has been revealed yet, the studio has said that it will feature RPG elements unlike the original. The first entry recently crossed the 4.5 million copies sold mark as well.

The company has two more games in full production at the studio. One of these is its first multiplayer project, FBC: Firebreak. This Control spin-off is set to offer a cooperative experience that explores various missions while trapped in the Oldest House. The title is releasing sometime in 2025 and is currently going through closed technical tests.

Lastly, the Max Payne 1&2 remake is "making steady progress in full production," according to the studio. The highly anticipated project is being published by Rockstar Games, but a release window has not been announced yet.