Opera 89 for Android comes with loads of tab improvements

Opera has just released version 89 for Android users. This update has a heavy focus on the tab experience, with changes being made to alleviate tab overload for users. The main change that users will see is customizable tab layouts and Tab Islands but there are also tab recovery, tab search features, and more available too.

With the new tab layouts, users can pick from three modes. There is Carousel which users are already familiar with, there’s a Grid option which lets you see more of your tabs, and then there is List which lets you see the most tabs in your limited screen space. There is a new icon to the leftmost side of the bar that lets you customize the tab layout.

Next up is Tab Islands; this is a smart feature that automatically bundles tabs based on context to keep your browser tidy, this is going to be especially useful to people with lots of tabs. Explaining the feature a bit more, Opera said:

“Tab Islands is a smart feature that groups tabs automatically for you, and it’s designed to keep tabs opened within the same context together. For instance, if you’re reading a product review and open links to three different stores selling the product you’re eyeing, then Opera will automatically create a Tab Island that will keep the review and the store tabs together.”

You can create them manually too by going to tab gallery > long pressing on the tab you want to put in an island > drag it onto another tab and release. This create a new Tab Island manually.

Another new feature is the ability to recover recently closed tabs. To do this, follow these instructions: Open the tab gallery > Tap the recently closed tabs icon that’s directly left of the new tab (‘+’) icon > Locate the tab you want to restore in the list and swipe it to the right > Your tab has been restored. This feature lets you access the last 100 tabs that you’ve closed, this is pretty helpful.

Heavy tab users may struggle to find the tab they’re looking for, to address this, Opera has added a tab search feature which you can use with the following instructions: Open the tab gallery > Tap on the new search tabs icon in the top right corner of the tab gallery (represented by a magnifying glass) > Type a keyword related to the tab title or URL you want to look for – all related tabs will be displayed on the screen > Tap and open the tab you were looking for.

Finally, there is now the option to mute individual tabs without having to turn the volume of your phone down. To mute a tab, just look for the speaker icon on the noisy tab and tap it, this should mute it.

You can now get this update by heading to the Google Play Store and searching for Opera.