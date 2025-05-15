Opera GX gets split view, tab islands, and more new features

Opera is rolling out a new feature update for its gaming-focused browser, Opera GX. The latest release brings three "browser boosters" or productivity features, including split view, tab islands, and Bluesky integration in the browser's sidebar.

Opera GX has released its new update, providing users with a pack of enhanced tab management capabilities and improved multitasking features. The update allows for side-by-side tab viewing, easy tracing of recently visited pages, and the function to organize related tabs into collapsible groups. Additionally, the update integrates Bluesky directly into the Opera GX sidebar.

Like most modern browsers, Opera GX now lets you work with two tabs side-by-side. Grab a tab and drag it to one side of the window to enable split screen and thus reduce tab switching. However, if you have to switch between multiple pages, tab traces will make the process easier by highlighting your recent tabs. Tab hoarders, this one is for you.

The next feature is tab islands. You can group related tabs into collapsible islands or groups and personalize them with emojis for quick and easy visual identification.

Finally, Opera GX now has Bluesky integration in its sidebar, allowing you to check on "boomer paranoia and billionaire blame shifting," as Opera puts it in its typically edgy promo video with a recap of new features, which you can check out below:

You can download Opera GX from the official website. The new features are now available for everyone, minus Tab Islands and Tab Emoji. You can access them by toggling on "Early Bird" in Opera GX Settings. If you are not into gaming-themed stuff and you would like a bit more mainstream browser, you can check the latest update for Opera One, which introduced some AI-powered tab management and other neat changes.