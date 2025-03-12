Ori dev, Moon Studios, goes fully independent "after months of negotiations" with Take-Two

Moon Studios, a name that Xbox fans may recognize for delivering the hugely well-received Ori series of action platformers, is now a fully independent developer. The company today revealed that after "months of negotiations" with the IP holder of its latest game, No Rest For The Wicked, Moon Studios is now going solo in the game development world.

The news arrived during the latest Wicked Inside showcase that premiered today. In it, the studio heads Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol revealed that it's these talks with the publisher that have been delaying content updates to its early access title. As these were legal proceedings, the studio hadn't been able to detail what was going on behind the scenes.

"But today, we're excited to announce that it's all done and that Moon Studios is now fully independent," says Mahler. "We believe this will give you even more confidence in our vision, because we're free to build No Rest for the Wicked exactly how we want, without needing to ever go silent again."

The publishing duties of No Rest for the Wicked were originally handled by Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive that was focused on indie studio projects. However, Take-Two began the process of selling off this subsidiary, alongside all its published games, back in November 2024. Somehow, No Rest for the Wicked was deemed too big to sell off, with Take-Two taking over the publishing. The latest move from Moon Studios has it splitting off from the GTA publisher entirely.

No Rest For the Wicked's The Breach update will land on April 30 as its biggest content injection yet. As seen in the overview video above, it will add more story missions, new zones to explore, new enemies, bosses, and more to the action RPG. The title is currently available on Steam as an Early Access experience, with a console release planned for later.