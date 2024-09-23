Hobbit life sim Tales of the Shire gets a March 2025 launch date

The life-sim space is about to expand with a brand-new entry, and it's set in a familiar setting for many fantasy fans. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game was originally supposed to land in 2024, but a delay has pushed it to 2025. At the same time, though, the developer Wētā Workshop has now attached a firm launch date to the project: March 25, 2025.

As with many life sims, the title begins with players creating their own hobbit from scratch. In addition to the usual customizations, the developer is even adding foot-hair styles, sticking to the source material.

After that, players are introduced to Bywater, a new village popping up in the Shire. Being a Hobbit moving into this area, players start with the bare essentials to begin their new life here.

The next objectives include farming, fishing, foraging, and cooking special meals with multi-step recipes to impress guests.

Nurturing relationships with other Hobbits is the main draw of this relaxing title, with each one offering fresh types of ways to be friends, as well as various bonuses for doing so.

“Wētā Workshop has been trusted with J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe for more than 25 years, and over that time we have built up a deep understanding of the lore and a real love of Middle-earth that flows through our creative work across screen, collectibles and now, our cosy sims games,” says Wētā Workshop co-founder and CEO Richard Taylor. “Tales of the Shire allows us to inspire our talents in an entirely new medium and, ultimately, create this game for people just like us - fans of The Lord of the Rings. This is a beautiful way that players who are looking for a quieter, more peaceful time can discover this in a less explored corner of this universe.”

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game launches on PC for Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Netflix Games on March 25, 2025.