Microsoft 365 outage hits as apps are inaccessible, Admin Center may be down too

Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access various apps on the web. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "OO953223".

We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web. We're reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) December 10, 2024

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

From the user comments on the M365 Status X thread, it appears that the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal is also inaccessible and the session may be getting signed out as well as a result of this issue.

We will update the post once more details are available.

Developing...