Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. The issue is affecting Teams, Outlook, and more such services.

The company has informed that users can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "MO888473".

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 12, 2024

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

From the user comments on the M365 Status X thread, it appears that the problem is affecting AT&T users.

We will update the post once more details are available.

Update, 12 September 2024. 13:00:37 GMT: Microsoft has released preliminary details about the issue on the Service Health Status website. It writes:

Service Degradation Title: Users may be unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services Next update by: Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC Current status: We're reviewing network telemetry logs to identify the root cause of the issue and develop our remediation plan.

Update, 12 September, 2024 13:35:54 GMT: Microsoft says it is working with a third-party internet service provider (ISP), possibly AT&T, to resolve the issue:

Service Degradation Title: Users may be unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services Next update by: Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC Current status: We're reviewing network telemetry while also looking at any recent changes to our networking infrastructure. We're working with a third-party Internet Service Provider to understand the underlying cause.

Developing...