Microsoft 365 outage hits as Teams, Outlook, and more services are down on AT&T [Update]

Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. The issue is affecting Teams, Outlook, and more such services.

The company has informed that users can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "MO888473".

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

From the user comments on the M365 Status X thread, it appears that the problem is affecting AT&T users.

We will update the post once more details are available.

Update, 12 September 2024. 13:00:37 GMT: Microsoft has released preliminary details about the issue on the Service Health Status website. It writes:

Service Degradation

Title: Users may be unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services

Next update by: Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC

Current status: We're reviewing network telemetry logs to identify the root cause of the issue and develop our remediation plan.

Update, 12 September, 2024 13:35:54 GMT: Microsoft says it is working with a third-party internet service provider (ISP), possibly AT&T, to resolve the issue:

Service Degradation

Title: Users may be unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services

Next update by: Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC

Current status: We're reviewing network telemetry while also looking at any recent changes to our networking infrastructure. We're working with a third-party Internet Service Provider to understand the underlying cause.

Developing...

