Patch Tuesday update (KB5041571) hits Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 24H2

Aside from the Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2, Microsoft has also published KB5041571 for Windows 11 24H2 users with Copilot+ PCs which bumps them to Build 26100.1457. Here are the release notes:

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5040529 (released July 23, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Lock screen] This update addresses CVE-2024-38143. Because of this, the “Use my windows user account” check box is not available on the lock screen to connect to Wi-Fi.

[NetJoinLegacyAccountReuse] This update removes this registry key. For more information refer to KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.

[Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) and Linux Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI)] This update applies SBAT to systems that run Windows. This stops vulnerable Linux EFI (Shim bootloaders) from running. This SBAT update will not apply to systems that dual-boot Windows and Linux. After the SBAT update is applied, older Linux ISO images might not boot. If this occurs, work with your Linux vendor to get an updated ISO image.

[Domain Name System (DNS)] This update hardens DNS server security to address CVE-2024-37968. If the configurations of your domains are not up to date, you might get the SERVFAIL error or time out. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5041575)- 26100.1440 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Applies to Symptom Workaround All users We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.

If you would like to install this update on an offline machine, you can download it from Microsoft Catalog. If you have an internet connection it will be available over Windows Update.