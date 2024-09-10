Patch Tuesday update (KB5043080) hits Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 24H2

Aside from the Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2, Microsoft has also published KB5043080 for Windows 11 24H2 users with Copilot+ PCs, which bumps them to Build 26100.1742. Here are the release notes:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5041865 (released August 27, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts. Application owners must add the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1 . The changes in this update might affect automatic Windows Installer repairs; see Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer.

[Task Manager] Graphs on the Performance page in Task Manager do not show the correct colors when you use dark mode.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the September 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5043113)- 26100.1738

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.