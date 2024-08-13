Google reveals new Gemini AI features Including Gemini Live and more

As part of its Pixel hardware media event today, Google also announced some new and upcoming features for smartphones that will use its Gemini generative AI assistant. One of the big reveals was Gemini Live. Google says it will give smartphone owners a conversational experience with its AI chatbot.

In a blog post, Google stated that Gemini Live will let users engage in conversations with the chatbot, but users can also pause the chat to continue the conversation sometime later, or interrupt the chat so the users can concentrate on a specific point in the discussion. It added:

Gemini Live is also available hands-free: You can keep talking with the Gemini app in the background or when your phone is locked, so you can carry on your conversation on the go, just like you might on a regular phone call.

Gemini Live is rolling out today in English for Android device owners who also subscribe to Gemini Advance. It will be added sometime in the future for iOS devices and more languages will be included as well. Google has also added 10 different voices for Gemini Live.

The blog post says that sometime "in the coming weeks" the company will be adding Gemini extensions for YouTube Music, Keep, Tasks, and Utilities. It will also add a Calendar extension that will, for example, let you take a picture of a concert flier and then ask Gemini if you are free that day. During the Pixel live stream, this particular feature didn't work the first time out but did accomplish this task the second time around.

Android will integrate more and more Gemini features. Google stated:

Just long press on the power button or say, “Hey Google” and Gemini will appear, ready to help. You can tap the "Ask about this screen" suggestion to get help with what’s on your screen or if you’re using YouTube, ask questions about what you’re watching.

In another blog post, Google says it will be making the use of Gemini safer and protect the personal data of users. It states:

With your permission, Gemini can help you connect your relevant personal data with all the valuable knowledge that Google has organized and made accessible to provide just the right help you need. For example, Gemini can help create a daily workout routine based on your personal trainer’s email, or use your resume in Google Drive to write a work bio.

Stay tuned for more info from Google's Pixel event.