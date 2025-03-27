Path of Exile 2 gaining Huntress class, five new ascendancies, Rogue Exiles, and much more

Grinding Gear Games just revealed its first content update for Path of Exile 2. Dubbed Dawn of the Hunt, this release for the early access action RPG is adding a brand-new spear and buckler-wielding class, five new ascension classes, a wealth of more endgame encounters, over 100 new items, and more.

The new Huntress class is described as a "dexterous and ferocious spear-wielding warrior" that can use the weapon for both melee and ranged combat. Players are also able to parry incoming attacks with a buckler, stunning enemies in the process and preparing them for counters, including devastating elemental attacks.

The studio says that the Huntress features some of the longest attack and ability combo chains it has ever created for any class. 20 new spear skills are being introduced to bolster the class as well.

Meanwhile, the five new ascendancy classes players are getting access to for building their characters are these:

Ritualist (Huntress) - The Ritualist sacrifices flesh and blood, unleashing corrupted lifeforce upon their foes. She delved into the forbidden depths of Azmeri traditions, wielding blood sacrifice and plague as weapons.

- The Ritualist sacrifices flesh and blood, unleashing corrupted lifeforce upon their foes. She delved into the forbidden depths of Azmeri traditions, wielding blood sacrifice and plague as weapons. Amazon (Huntress) - A peerless hunter who thrives on precision and elemental fury. The Amazon Ascension forges warriors into elite hunters, sworn to protect Azmeri Elders with lethal precision.

- A peerless hunter who thrives on precision and elemental fury. The Amazon Ascension forges warriors into elite hunters, sworn to protect Azmeri Elders with lethal precision. Lich (Witch) - The Lich tears their own soul apart, becoming a master of undeath and chaos. The Lich is a master of Chaos and Curses who can use her own life to enhance her Energy.

- The Lich tears their own soul apart, becoming a master of undeath and chaos. The Lich is a master of Chaos and Curses who can use her own life to enhance her Energy. Smith of Kitava (Warrior) - The Smith of Kitava forges weapons of destruction in fire and suffering. Embrace sheer power and take Smithing skills to greater heights by resonating with the insatiable one - Kitava.

- The Smith of Kitava forges weapons of destruction in fire and suffering. Embrace sheer power and take Smithing skills to greater heights by resonating with the insatiable one - Kitava. Tactician (Mercenary) - the Mercenary Tactician brings military-grade brutality to the battlefield. As a former trained Blackguard Elite, the Tactician is able to decimate the monsters of Wraeclast while earning a healthy income at the same time.

Raise Spectre and Summon Rhoa Mount are brand-new abilities entering the game, too, letting players summon monster souls and call a Rhoa to mount and fight, respectively.

Dawn of the Hunt also carries eight new maps with unique encounters inside warped realities. This includes the mirrored monster fights in The Fractured Lake, the boss rush-like challenge of The Phaaryl Megaliths, and more. Four new strongboxes, four new corrupted essences, a corruption cleansing mechanic for maps, and more are included here.

Another addition is the Rogue Exiles. These NPC exiles are hostile and will always challenge the player to a fight to the death. Aside from having access to skills like dodge roll and unique combinations of powers, just like the player, these are described as unique encounters that feature much higher combat intelligence compared to normal enemies.

Here's what the studio added regarding the endgame rebalance the update brings, aimed at reducing the amount of busy work players are forced to do right now:

Dawn of the Hunt significantly rebalances the endgame. The number of towers has been drastically reduced but they have been made much more powerful. Tablets now affect twice as many areas and running higher tier Maps in Towers increases this number further still. In addition, each Tower will be able to consume up to three Tablets at once.

The Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt content update is slated to land across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on April 4 at 12 pm PT. The studio recommends starting over in a fresh economy to get the recommended experience with the new season. The full patch notes for version 0.2.0 will be coming sometime next week.