People Can Fly and Sony are teaming up for a mystery new game based on a PlayStation IP

People Can Fly has been known for working with various major publishers over the decades for its gaming projects, with everyone from Microsoft to Epic Games being involved. Now, the Polish video game developer has confirmed a partnership with Sony's PlayStation division, and it looks like a brand-new game is incoming from the studio.

Quietly announced via some agreement documents, which were quickly discovered by fans, Project Delta will be the codename of this title when it's under development.

As expected, no actual information about the game itself, launch window, or platform targets has been shared today, with the relevant document only saying that Project Delta will be "based on the intellectual property rights owned by the Publisher," which is Sony in this case. This may end up being a PlayStation spin-off experience of some kind or even another live-service venture by the company.

"The Production Agreement provides that works on the Product will be performed in the

work-for-hire model, i.e. by the Company as a developer as commissioned by and for the

Publisher in return for which the developer will receive the agreed remuneration from

the Publisher," continues the document. The two companies have also agreed on several milestones that will need to be hit for the development to be moving forward and for payments to be made.

People Can Fly's previous games include Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and Outriders. It's also helping with the development of Gears of War: E-Day for Xbox studio The Coalition. An unnamed project involving the Korean publisher Krafton is also underway at the studio. According to the People Can Fly's own website, it says that across the six locations it has teams in, four different AAA projects are currently in development.

We may be years away from finding out what exactly this latest mystery project involving Sony is though.