Veteran Gears of War studio reveals it is working with The Coalition for Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day, the next entry in the long-running Gears of War franchise, was already confirmed to be in development last year. The Microsoft first-party studio behind the series since 2015, The Coalition, is once again taking the lead development role for the project. Today, it was revealed that People Can Fly will be a co-developer for the project.

"People Can Fly is thrilled to be working on Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the renowned Gears of War series, as a co-development partner with The Coalition," says the company in a press release. "We are honored to return to the world of Gears of War, a franchise deeply embedded in our studio’s history."

This isn't the first time that the Polish game studio has been involved in the Gears of War franchise. The studio helped with the development of the original trilogy when Epic Games was in charge of things. People Can Fly also developed the Xbox 360-exclusive spin-off Gears of War: Judgment. The 2013-released title offered a prequel storyline following Damon Baird and Augustus Cole set prior to the events that had Marcus Fenix being freed.

"Our team at People Can Fly, made up of dedicated Gears of War fans, is pouring everything we have into creating an experience that will exceed expectations," says People Can Fly development director Guillaume Barry. "While we can’t share more just yet, we’re eager for the day when we can show all the exciting things we’ve been working on.

"Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long.” adds The Coalition studio head Mike Crump.

Leaks from 2023 revealed that People Can Fly is working on an Xbox AAA exclusive title. It's unclear if this co-development project was this or another game altogether. The company also suffered another layoff wave late last year that saw 120 employees being let go and multiple unannounced projects being affected.