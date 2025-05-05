Pinterest announces new AI-powered features to help you find and refine ideas using images

Pinterest has announced a set of new AI-powered visual search features designed to make it easier for users to find exactly what they are looking for using images as a starting point. The company says searching with words can be tough when you are trying to nail down a specific look or aesthetic, and as a platform built around visuals, leaning into image-based searching just makes sense.

These new tools will initially be rolled out for women's fashion content in the UK, US, and Canada, with plans to expand to more categories and countries over time.

One key feature breaks down the outfits or items in a Pin. When you view a Pin, Pinterest's AI will suggest words you can use to describe different parts of the image, like an "overall aesthetic," "color palette," "specific fit," or "product category." This helps you understand what you like about the picture and then explore related ideas or products. To make spotting the searchable bits easier, there is also a new animated glow that highlights objects you can interact with.

Liking something is one thing, but finding it just the way you want is a different story. To make that easier, Pinterest is adding a new refinement bar. If something catches your eye, you can use the bar to filter your search.

Accessing these visual search tools is also becoming simpler. Pinterest is expanding where you can use the "Search image" function. Soon, you will be able to just long press on any Pin while scrolling through your home feed to initiate a visual search.

These new search capabilities are powered by generative AI technologies. Pinterest is using Visual Language Models (VLMs), a form of generative AI, to build a more extensive visual "vocabulary" that helps describe style ideas. The company has also integrated advanced multimodal embedding models, allowing users to search using a combination of images and text to find content that precisely matches their taste.

Speaking of AI, few days ago, the company also addressed concerns about AI-generated content, sometimes referred to by users as "AI slop," appearing on the platform. In response, the company has started adding "AI modified" labels to image Pins that are created or significantly altered by generative AI, providing users with more transparency.