Power BI releases component for Vue.js applications

Over the past couple of years, Microsoft released Power BI components for both React and Angular. This has allowed the two famed JavaScript frameworks to utilize various Power BI features directly in web applications leveraging them. Today, the tech giant has unveiled yet another milestone in this regard, with the announcement that Vue.js is joining these ranks through the introduction of a new component as well.

With the latest release, developers can utilize the strengths of the data analytics platform by embedding Power BI content in their Vue applications. Various interactivity-based options can be configured for the reports as well. Simultaneously, dashboard, Q&A, and other Power BI features can also be embedded using the new component.

A demo application that demonstrates the usage of this component to both embed and update reports can be observed here. Aside from using the report embedding component, the Power BI report authoring library can be used for the purpose of editing such reports as well. As showcased above, the embedded reports have event handlers to cater to various interactions. They also allow for other nifty features to be placed cater to visual modifications.

Notably, aside from the previously-released React and Angular components, end-to-end developer samples supporting other frameworks including .NET, Java and more are available as well.