AMD Ryzen 7950X and 7600X benchmarks suggest the latter isn't a 12900K killer by miles

Earlier this week, AMD announced its much anticipated Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPU lineup. The Red team showed off several benchmarks of its Ryzen 9 7950X claiming performance advantage of up to 62% in certain scenarios compared to the Core i9-12900K. Speaking of the 12900K, AMD also touted that its $299 hexacore Ryzen 5 7600X chip is going to be better at gaming than the i9.

Today, some third-party benchmarks for the 7600X have leaked and it shows performance is about where AMD had claimed. The two benchmarks tested were Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z and both stock as well as overclocked states were measured. The testbench had decently fast DDR5-6000 memory.

Here is a compilation of the single-threaded results as this was the point of reference for the 12900K comparison:

Here are the screenshots of the results with Cinebench on the top row and CPU-Z on the row below:

The gains compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X here look un-impressive though the performance is pretty much in line with AMD's claims. According to the company, Zen 4 features a 9% IPC (instructions-per-cycle) improvement in Cinebench and a mere 1% improvement in CPU-Z.

On the multi-threaded side though the 7600X apparently does not come close to the 12900K. In fact it struggles to even surpass the i5-12600K as the 7600X only scores around 15,000 points, as per Wccftech.

What is impressive however is the performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X which apparently scores over 41,000 points and does so while reaching 82°C on an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler.

Source: 胆小鬼尹志平 (Bilibili) via @harukaze5719 (Twitter), Greymon55 (Twitter), Wccftech