PowerToys 0.90 is out with a new launcher, improved Color Picker, and more

PowerToys 0.90 is now available for download. The March 2025 update for everyone's favorite set of Windows utilities is here with the long-expected PowerToys Run v2 (now called Command Palette), improvements for Color Picker, variables support for New+, and more.

Microsoft announced the upcoming release of Command Palette in late December 2024, promising a revamped user interface, a reworked extension model, and other changes requested or suggested by the community. Now, several months later, the promised module is finally available.

Here are the release highlights:

New module : Command Palette ("CmdPal") - A fully extensible quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space!

: Command Palette ("CmdPal") - A fully extensible quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space! Enhanced the Color Picker by switching from WPFUI to .NET WPF, resulting in improved themes and visual consistency across different modes.

Added the ability to delete files directly from Peek, enhancing file management efficiency.

Added support for variables in template filenames, enabling dynamic elements like date components and environment variables for enhanced customization in New+.

And here is the rest of the changelog:

Color Picker Replaced WPFUI with .NET WPF for the Color Picker, enhancing compatibility and improving theme support. Command Palette Introduced the Windows Command Palette ("CmdPal"), the next iteration of PowerToys Run, designed with extensibility at its core. CmdPal includes features such as searching for installed apps, shell commands, files and winget package installation. This module aims to provide a more powerful and flexible launcher experience. FancyZones Fixed a bug where deleting a layout resulted in incorrect data being written to the JSON file.

Fixed a bug where layout hotkeys were displayed incorrectly, ensuring the hotkey list does not include invalid entries.

Fixed an issue where the "None" option was missing in the editor layout. Image Resizer Fixed warnings in ImageResizer regarding the use of variables "shellItem" and "itemName" without being initialized. Mouse Without Borders Enhanced the logger to properly track the file path for easier debugging.

Refactored the "Common" class into individual classes, updating references and unit tests. New+ Added support for variables in template filenames, including date/time components, parent folder name, and environment variables. Peek Added the ability to delete the file currently being previewed in Peek, including navigation updates and handling for deleted items. PowerToys Run Fixed an issue where duplicated applications were shown by ensuring the shell link helper opens .ink files non-exclusively and correctly retrieves the "FullPath".

Fixed an issue where applying round corners on Windows 11 build 22000 caused crashes.

Async the OnRename method to unblock the thread.

Added support for using sq instead of ^2 in the Unit Converter. Settings Disabled the spell check feature in the text boxes of plugin settings for PowerToys Run.

Fixed an issue where InfoBars for release notes errors were not displayed properly, and added a retry button. Workspaces Fixed an issue where some minimized packaged apps (e.g., Microsoft ToDo, Settings) were not snapshotted.

You can download PowerToys 0.90 from GitHub or the Microsoft Store. If the app is already installed on your system, go to Settings > General and click "Check for updates."