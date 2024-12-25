When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

PowerToys is getting a major update for one of its best utilities

Neowin · with 0 comments

Early version of PowerToys Run v2

PowerToys Run is arguably one of the best utilities for Windows 10 and 11. It is a powerful launcher and search tool with plenty of customization, which is extra nice in light of Windows 11’s lackluster search. Soon, it will become even better.

In a surprise holiday announcement, Microsoft revealed that PowerToys Run v2 is coming in 2025. The new version will bring a revamped user interface, a reworked extension model with the ability for extensions to pick their render surface for a better user experience, and other community-driven changes.

Microsoft says it will reach out to PowerToys Run plugin developers to help them port their project to v2 to benefit from the improved features and new capabilities.

You can check out early PowerToys Run v2 UI in the screenshots below:

Early version of PowerToys Run v2
Early version of PowerToys Run v2

For now, there is no information on when exactly Microsoft plans to launch the revamped PowerToys launcher. All we have is “coming 2025.” Expect Microsoft to announce more details about PowerToys Run v2 in the near future.

Meanwhile, you can check out what is new in the latest available PowerToys update, version 0.87, here. It introduced improvements for Workspaces, Advanced AI, and Mouse Jump and brought a new module for Windows 10 users. It also later received a update with a few additional stability fixes.

Report a problem with article
A bug Windows 11 Patch Tuesday
Previous Article

Windows 11 KB5048685 bugs break Start menu, Wi-Fi, gets stuck installing and restarting

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment