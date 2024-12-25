PowerToys is getting a major update for one of its best utilities

PowerToys Run is arguably one of the best utilities for Windows 10 and 11. It is a powerful launcher and search tool with plenty of customization, which is extra nice in light of Windows 11’s lackluster search. Soon, it will become even better.

In a surprise holiday announcement, Microsoft revealed that PowerToys Run v2 is coming in 2025. The new version will bring a revamped user interface, a reworked extension model with the ability for extensions to pick their render surface for a better user experience, and other community-driven changes.

Microsoft says it will reach out to PowerToys Run plugin developers to help them port their project to v2 to benefit from the improved features and new capabilities.

🎁 Day 25 - Run v2 (coming soon!) 🎁



PowerToys Run is getting a major refresh in 2025. We've heard your feedback and are revamping the UI and adding full extensibility support! Stay tuned and keep an eye on our GitHub for more news! #PowerToysAdvent https://t.co/2W0hNDJaeW pic.twitter.com/La4Xhq98d7 — Kayla Cinnamon ☕ (@cinnamon_msft) December 25, 2024

You can check out early PowerToys Run v2 UI in the screenshots below:

For now, there is no information on when exactly Microsoft plans to launch the revamped PowerToys launcher. All we have is “coming 2025.” Expect Microsoft to announce more details about PowerToys Run v2 in the near future.

Meanwhile, you can check out what is new in the latest available PowerToys update, version 0.87, here. It introduced improvements for Workspaces, Advanced AI, and Mouse Jump and brought a new module for Windows 10 users. It also later received a update with a few additional stability fixes.