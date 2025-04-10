Microsoft PowerToys 0.90.1 fixes inability to install from WinGet, and more

A week and a half ago, Microsoft released PowerToys 0.90. It brought along with it the long-expected PowerToys Run v2 (now called Command Palette), improvements for Color Picker, variables support for New+, and more. However, as is so often the case with apps, the new version did have some bugs that were discovered after the release.

Today, Microsoft released a minor update, PowerToys 0.90.1. The change log on the app's GitHub page shows just four bugs that have now been resolved with this latest version, along with an updated .NET package:

#38422 - Fixed an issue where v0.90 couldn't be installed from WinGet.

#38440 - Fixed an issue where Command Palette wouldn't launch when WinGet wasn't present.

#38460 - Fixed a crash when launching Command Palette as administrator.

#38531 - Fixed an issue where Command Palette was attempting to install dependencies that already existed.

#38676 - Updated .NET package to 9.0.4, Thanks @snickler!

Of course, you can download PowerToys 0.90.1 from the GitHub page. You can also get the same app from the Microsoft Store. People who have a previous version of PowerToys can update to the latest version by clicking on the app, then clicking on Settings, then General, and finally clicking or pressing on the "Check for updates" selection to get to the latest version. Keep in mind that this app is just for Windows 10 or 11 PCs.

In case you missed it, the last major PowerToys update, with version 0.90, included a number of new features and improvements to the app. That included the new Command Palette ("CmdPal") which is a fully extensible quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space.

An enhanced Color Picker was also added by switching from WPFUI to .NET WPF, resulting in improved themes and visual consistency across different modes. The ability to delete files directly from Peek was also added, enhancing file management efficiency, and finally, support was added for variables in template filenames, enabling dynamic elements like date components and environment variables for enhanced customization in New+.