Prime Gaming has Mafia II, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and more for members in March

Amazon is back with another Prime Gaming offer, and the latest March promotions tout waves upon waves of even more games to claim. Members have 20 PC games to add to their various gaming libraries as a part of this month's offer.

The latest list carries names from well-known franchises like Mafia, Saints Row, Syberia, Wolfenstein, and Deus Ex, among others. Keep in mind that the titles are offered across a variety of stores but not on Steam. This involves keys for redeeming on the DRM-free GOG platform, Amazon's own games app, the Epic Games Store, and even the Microsoft Store to play via the Xbox app.

Here are all the announced incoming games, with four of them available to claim right now:

Available Now

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (GOG)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (GOG)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (Amazon Games App)

March 13

Wall World (Amazon Games App)

Syberia: The World Before (GOG)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Amazon Games App)

Dark Deity: Complete Edition (GOG)

Beholder 3 (Amazon Games App)

March 20

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Microsoft Store) (PC and Xbox)

Mutazione (GOG)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Amazon Games App)

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (GOG)

Mortal Shell (Epic Games Store)

March 27

The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App)

Deus Ex: Invisible War (GOG)

Session: Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

Let’s Build a Zoo (Epic Games Store)

Gamedec: Definitive Edition (GOG)

The Wisbey Mystery (Legacy Game Code)

Unlike giveaways that are seen in major storefronts like the Epic Games Store or Steam, these freebie periods for Prime members are active for a rather long time. This means many titles from previous months are still available for you to claim and add to your PC gaming libraries too.

You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.