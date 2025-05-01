Prime Gaming has Wolfenstein II, Amnesia: Rebirth, and many more games for members in May

Amazon's latest Prime Gaming offer is now starting to roll out, and the latest May promotions tout waves upon waves of fresh games to claim. Members have over 20 PC games to claim and add to their various gaming libraries as a part of this month's offerings.

The latest list carries names from well-known franchises like Wolfenstein, Star Wars, Styx, Amnesia, Saints Row, and Golf with Your Friends, among others.

As usual, keep in mind that the titles are offered across a variety of stores but not on Steam. This involves keys for redeeming on the DRM-free GOG platform, Amazon's own games app, the Epic Games Store, and even the Microsoft Store to play via the Xbox app.

Here are all the announced incoming games and platforms they support, with four of them available to claim right now:

Available Now

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (GOG)

(GOG) Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (GOG)

(GOG) Styx: Master of Shadows (GOG)

(GOG) The Invisible Hand (Amazon App)

May 8

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe (Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox)

(Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox) Amnesia: Rebirth (Epic Store)

(Epic Store) Hypnospace Outlaw (GOG)

(GOG) Doors: Paradox (Epic Store)

May 15

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (GOG)

(GOG) Endless Legend Definitive Edition (Amazon App)

(Amazon App) Golf With Your Friends (GOG)

(GOG) Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Mail Time (GOG)

May 22

Fate (GOG)

(GOG) Thief 2: The Metal Age (GOG)

(GOG) Everdream Valley (Amazon App)

(Amazon App) Chessarama (Epic Store)

(Epic Store) The Lost Ashford Ring (Legacy code)

May 29

Samurai Bringer (Amazon App)

(Amazon App) Trinity Fusion (Amazon App)

(Amazon App) Masterplan Tycoon (Amazon App)

(Amazon App) Liberté (Epic Store)

Unlike giveaways that are seen in major storefronts like the Epic Games Store or Steam, these freebie periods for Prime members are active for a rather long time. This means many titles from previous months are still available for you to claim and add to your PC gaming libraries too.

You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.