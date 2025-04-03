Prime Gaming has Mafia III, Minecraft Legends, and 21 more games for members in April

April is here, and Amazon is adding even more titles for PC gamers to claim for being Prime members. The latest Prime Gaming offer is bringing multiple waves of games, this time adding over 20 new experiences.

The newly revealed list of games has everything from classic hits and indie gems to a couple of games from major publishers too. This includes Microsoft's Minecraft strategy spinoff Legends, the third entry in the Mafia franchise, the tactical RPG Gloomhaven, cult hit Thief Gold, and so much more.

Keep in mind that the titles are offered across a variety of stores but not on Steam. This involves keys for redeeming on the DRM-free GOG platform, Amazon's own games app, the Epic Games Store, and even the Microsoft Store to play via the Xbox app.

Here are all the announced incoming games, with five of them available to claim right now:

Available Now

Mafia III: Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Minecraft Legends (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

(Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code) Gravity Circuit (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Paleo Pines (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Clouds & Sheep 2 (Amazon Games App)

April 10

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) ENDLESS Space - Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) God's Trigger (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector's Edition (Legacy Games Code)

(Legacy Games Code) Projection: First Light (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Faraway: Director's Cut (Amazon Games App)

April 17

Gloomhaven (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) The Last Spell (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Fashion Police Squad (Epic Games Store)

Squad (Epic Games Store) Genesis Noir (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Berserk Boy (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) The Last Show of Mr. Chardish (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Wild Country (GOG Code)

April 24

Thief Gold (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Troublemaker (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Kraken Academy!! (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

Unlike giveaways that go live on major storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store, these Prime Membership-exclusive freebies are available for claiming for a rather long time. This means many freebie promotions for titles from previous months are still live for you to add to your PC gaming libraries too.

You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.