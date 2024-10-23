Raspberry Pi launches new SSD options for increased performance

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced solid state drives (SSDs) specifically designed for use with its single board computer, the Raspberry Pi 5. These new Raspberry Pi SSDs are available in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities and are being sold both individually and bundled with the company's M.2 HAT+ adapter.

When the Raspberry Pi 5 launched last year, it received good reviews for significantly faster performance compared to previous models. However, users quickly realized expanded functionality through features like the new PCI Express port was equally exciting. This port allows additional hardware like Ethernet adapters, graphics cards, and SSDs to be connected directly to the Raspberry Pi 5 for enhanced capabilities.

SSDs are considerably faster than microSD cards commonly used with Raspberry Pi devices. For those seeking maximum performance, booting and running the Raspberry Pi OS from an SSD is optimal. The new Raspberry Pi branded SSDs are designed specifically for this use case. According to the Foundation, they offer minimum read and write speeds of 40,000 and 70,000 IOPS respectively, depending on capacity.

"If no-compromises performance is your goal, you’ll want to run Raspberry Pi OS from an SSD, and Raspberry Pi SSDs are the perfect choice," Raspberry says.

The 256GB SSD starts at $30 when purchased individually or $40 as a kit bundled with the M.2 HAT+ adapter needed to connect it. The larger 512GB model retails for $45 alone or $55 in a kit. Both drives are in stock now, with the 512GB variant available to pre-order shipping by late November.

It is worth noting that the Raspberry Pi 5 starts at $60 for the 4GB RAM variant, while opting for 8GB RAM costs $80. The Raspberry Pi 4 and its cheaper variants also remain in production.

The M.2 HAT+ converts the Raspberry Pi's PCI Express interface to the standard M.2 M-key socket. Of course, several third party adapter manufacturers offer similar compatibility options.