The Raspberry Pi 5 now comes in a 16 GB memory variant

Raspberry Pi has just announced a 16 GB variant of its Raspberry Pi 5 computer, which came out in August 2023. It is the fourth variant to be made available with the 4 GB and 8 GB models being made available at launch, a 2 GB variant came out in summer 2024, and now we have the largest version. The price for this model is $120.

The company said that the improved D0 stepping on the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor allows for memories higher than 8 GB to be used, enabling this new variant. Raspberry Pi was contacted by Micron, which offered it a single package using eight 16 Gbit LPDDR4X dies, which made the 16 GB model feasible for the very first time.

Raspberry Pi is pitching this latest model to power users and for those running professional applications. With the higher memory, it makes it easier to run larger operating systems like Ubuntu and even allows you to run large language models locally.

For anyone considering whether to buy one of these upgraded models, but concerned about the specs of the device overall, here are some more details:

Processor : Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

: Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU Graphics : VideoCore VII GPU with OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 support

: VideoCore VII GPU with OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 support Memory : LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (options: 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB)

: LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (options: 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB) Display : Dual 4Kp60 HDMI output with HDR

: Dual 4Kp60 HDMI output with HDR Storage : microSD card slot with SDR104 mode support

: microSD card slot with SDR104 mode support Connectivity : Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 / BLE Gigabit Ethernet with PoE+ support

: USB Ports : 2 × USB 3.0, 2 × USB 2.0

: 2 × USB 3.0, 2 × USB 2.0 Expansion : PCIe 2.0 x1, 40-pin GPIO header

: PCIe 2.0 x1, 40-pin GPIO header Power: 5V/5A USB-C with Power Delivery support

The new model is available for purchase now, just go to the Raspberry Pi 5 product page and press the buy button. You'll then be able to find approved retailers around the world who you can buy this computer from.