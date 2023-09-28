Raspberry Pi 5 is here touting 2-3 times the performance of Pi 4, starts at $60

Today, the Raspberry Pi Foundation unveiled the Raspberry Pi 5, the successor to the immensely popular single-board computer from 2019, the Pi 4. Like with previous generational upgrades, the company is touting major performance boosts, saying "virtually every aspect of the platform has been upgraded." This is also the first Raspberry Pi standard-size computer to feature in‑house-developed silicon.

The quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU powering the device runs at 2.4GHz paired up with Broadcom's VideoCore VII GPU running at 800MHz. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says that the new board will perform two and even three times faster than the Pi 4.

Dual HDMI ports, each with 4K output at 60FPS and HDR support, major bumps to available USB bandwidth, and SD card performance are also here.

Here are the official specifications of the tiny powerhouse:

Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output with HDR support

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch)

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

microSD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals (requires separate M.2 HAT or other adapter)

5V/5A DC power via USB-C, with Power Delivery support

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header

Real-time clock (RTC), powered from external battery

Power button

The extra performance also means the Pi 5 will need more power to run intensive workloads, requiring 12W over the last generation's 8W. Running the device in heavy loads continuously can also cause performance to throttle, and an active cooler can be used to mitigate this.

While the size and dimensions have remained the same, keep in mind that old Pi 4 cases will not fit on the Pi 5 due to component changes (like the removal of composite video and analog audio jack) and location shifts. The new 27W power supply may also be required for those wanting to squeeze out all the performance from the new board.

The Raspberry Pi 5 starts at $60 for the 4GB RAM variant, while opting for 8GB RAM will cost $80. The Raspberry Pi 4 and its cheaper variants will remain in production for those needing less horsepower.

While previous Pi announcements have coincided with the boards hitting the shelves already, only pre-orders for the Raspberry Pi 5 are going live today. Interested users can order a board of their choice from approved resellers, with units slated to ship "by the end of October."