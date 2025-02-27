Instagram may launch a separate app for Reels amid TikTok's uncertainty in the US

Image via Depositphotos

TikTok got a temporary reprieve when President Trump signed an executive order granting the short-video platform, owned by ByteDance, 75 days to find a new owner. Initially, there was some progress with several companies putting their bid forward, but TikTok is still looking for a new home. The app was reinstated on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Meta sees TikTok's uncertain future as an opportunity.

According to The Information, Instagram, owned by Meta, is considering launching a separate app for its short-video feature, Reels. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, reportedly discussed this plan with employees in a meeting earlier this week. The news comes from a person who heard his remarks; however, Instagram's parent company hasn't officially acknowledged this idea.

The US government is concerned with TikTok's links with China, arguing that the app—which has over 170 million American users—could be used for data collection, spying, or political influence. President Trump has even suggested a 50-50 partnership between the US government and TikTok's Chinese wonder, ByteDance, but no clear plan was laid out.

Meta is purported to provide a similar TikTok-like video scrolling experience with its dedicated Reels app. But the idea of introducing a separate app for an in-app feature isn't entirely new. In 2018, Meta launched Lasso, a video editing app to take on TikTok, which failed and was shut down. Meta also launched a video-editing app called "Edits," which is seen as a direct competitor to ByteDance's CapCut app.

This also shows Meta's intent of not just focusing on short videos but on the tools that creators use to create them. Meta has already acknowledged that it missed a chance to recognize the popularity of short videos as a means of interaction with loved ones—an opportunity that TikTok seized, becoming the giant it is today. A separate Reels app could be Meta's way of ensuring it doesn't miss out again.