FYI: Google ads are coming to AI Mode, testing started

One reason Google is able to offer some of its products and services for free like its Search is by displaying ads in order to earn revenue. The significance of online ads can't be downplayed, and it is visible in the fact that even services like Netflix turned to ad-supported plans to keep their ship afloat.

We are already used to seeing ads and commercials in services like YouTube, Gmail, and Search. At I/O 2025, the search giant announced it is starting to test ads in AI Mode, its generative AI experience inside Google Search that offers detailed answers to queries in a conversational-style interface. The company said in a blog post that ads may appear below and integrated into AI Mode responses where they are relevant.

Someone using AI Mode to search “how to build a website for a small business with limited resources” will see a detailed answer that includes a step-by-step guide on choosing a product, connecting with their audience, testing, and launching. In this case, Google may insert an advertisement for a related product, such as a website builder.

AI Mode has started rolling out to everyone in the US, powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. In the coming weeks and months, the generative AI experience will receive a platter of new features.

Google Ads have been available for AI Overviews since last year, and shopping-related ads show up in Google Lens when it's used to identify products. Revealing some stats during Google I/O 2025 keynote, CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI Overviews now has over 1.5 billion monthly users. In top-performing markets like the US and India, Google usage has increased 10% for queries that show AI Overviews.

According to its internal data from January 2025, the company saw "the volume of commercial queries is increasing," which can lead to "more opportunities for advertisers as people turn to Search to discover new brands and products." It announced that Search and Shopping ads in AI Overviews are now expanding to desktop users in the US. Google will bring ads in AI Overviews (English) to some countries on mobile and desktop.