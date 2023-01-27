Realme may soon launch a 'really refreshing' Coca-Cola phone

On Tuesday, rumors started circulating that a smartphone brand was collaborating with the world's number one soft drink brand, Coca-Cola, to release a Coca-Cola phone. It was not entirely clear which phone brand the rumors were hinting at until today.

Realme India has started teasing that something 'really refreshing' is coming up without confirming the rumors of the so-called Coca-Cola phone. However, the company's pictorial presentation of what seems like a smartphone with Coca-Cola's iconic red-hot color makes it abundantly clear that Realme is the brand that collaborated with the soft drink company to release a 'really refreshing' Coca-Cola phone.

[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone 😍

Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.

Feel free to retweet.#ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 24, 2023

While there are no important details available about the device's specifications, some reports (via MySmartPrice) suggest that the so-called Coca-Cola phone is nothing but a rebranded Realme 10 4G phone released last year in India. Last year, Microsoft collaborated with a London-based design company Liberty to release Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition.

However, if the Coca-Cola phone is a rebranded Realme 10 4G device, we are already very familiar with the specifications. It has a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also packs a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP selfie camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging are other noteworthy features.

The details on the pricing of the Coca-Cola phone are still under wraps, but the Realme 10 4G starts at Rs 13,999 (~$172) in India. If it is just a rebrand exercise, it will be interesting to see whether the pricing is similar to the original Realme 10 4G.