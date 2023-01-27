Microsoft improving Windows 11 22H2 compatibility as it begins pushing it to everyone

Microsoft announced earlier today that it has begun pushing Windows 11 version 22H2 to all eligible 21H2 devices. Hence, such systems will automatically be updated to the latest Windows 11 2022 feature update following a gradual rollout phase. This may be surprising to many as the end of support for Windows 11 21H2 is still about nine months away. However, Microsoft believes a move to the newer version will lead to more secure user PCs.

Almost as soon as that, the company has also begun rolling out a special compatibility update (KB5022609) for Windows 11 22H2 devices. Microsoft says this update will help improve the installation and recovery of the 2022 feature update and it applies to all Windows 11 22H2 versions. On the support page announcing the update, Microsoft writes:

KB5022609: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 22H2 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 22H2.

You can download it manually from Microsoft's Update Catalog website. While the information on this particular update package is not provided in detail, it is known that compatibility updates are generally released from time to time ﻿to make certain user experience upgrades in terms of installing and/or recovering Windows.

In related news, Microsoft also released KB5022370 Dynamic Update recently, which was said to improve the OS setup and recovery on Windows 11 21H2 devices.