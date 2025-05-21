Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 arrives with quantum security and AI features

Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, three years after the release of RHEL 9. RHEL 10, as the name suggests, is geared toward enterprise users, and this release focuses on securing against quantum computing security threats, introduces AI features via RHEL Lightspeed, and adds image mode for a more containerized operating system.

A few days ago, Neowin reported that Microsoft was implementing post-quantum cryptography in Windows 11, ready for a future where quantum computers are able to break classical encryption. With RHEL 10, Red Hat is also preparing. The company said that it’s the first Linux distribution to integrate National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for post-quantum cryptography.

Similar to Microsoft, Red Hat is looking to help you better defend against future “harvest now; decrypt later” attacks, as well as meet new regulatory requirements. Its measures include introducing quantum-resistant algorithms and post-quantum signature schemes to validate the integrity and authenticity of software packages and TLS certificates.

In terms of AI improvements, RHEL 10 ships with RHEL Lightspeed, a generative AI tool built into the platform that provides context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations in natural language. This is expected to help new and experienced IT pros manage RHEL environments more efficiently through the command line. The AI has been trained on RHEL-specific knowledge, making it an expert at managing systems.

Finally, RHEL 10 brings image mode, which lets you containerize more parts of the operating system, not just applications. One of the major benefits of image mode is that you can deploy the operating system across your servers and reduce drift as the image is identical on all of your systems.

These images also allow you to perform rollbacks if anything goes wrong without the need for external snapshots. As this works across major updates, organizations can spend much less time troubleshooting anomalies and have shorter maintenance windows.

RHEL 10 is now available through the Red Hat Customer Portal. Developers can also get access to it through free Red Hat Developer programs, which also give you plenty of resources to get started, including software access, how-to videos, demos, and documentation.