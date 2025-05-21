Google's NotebookLM gets Video Overviews and duration control for Audio Overviews

At I/O 2025, Google announced a new AI-powered feature for NotebookLM, its research and note-taking tool. The feature is called Video Overviews, and as the name suggests, it adds visual elements to the AI-generated summaries.

IT 👏 KEEPS 👏 GOING 👏



In case you missed this year's #GoogleIO keynote, we made a notebook summarizing everything here: https://t.co/4B9cVkqi5H



AND, given how much you guys are loving video overviews (coming soon!), we made one for this year's consumer keynote announcements. pic.twitter.com/75EIDsM6yq — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 20, 2025

In other words, NotebookLM's Video Overviews feature can generate video summaries and educational videos from the files and images you upload. Google used the feature to create highlight videos of the I/O 2025 consumer keynote and Developer keynote, which are about 9 minutes long.

These videos feature AI-generated summaries similar to Audio Overviews, where natural-sounding digital voices explain major announcements from the events. However, they are topped off with graphics, images, and other visual elements.

Google also demoed Video Overviews by generating a minute-long recap of a field trip at a national park in California. It has created a new notebook focused on Google I/O 2025, which includes YouTube videos of keynote speeches and product demonstrations, blog links, and press releases.

You can use the notebook to visualize I/O announcements in a mind map, get a text briefing, and listen to an AI-generated summary. Google said that Video Overviews will soon be available to users in English.

In a separate update, you can now change the length of Audio Overviews in NotebookLM. "With short (~5+ min), long (~20+ min), and default (~10+ min) settings, try fully customizing the depth and length the AI hosts discuss your sources!" Google said.

It has been two years since NotebookLM was first announced to the public, starting its journey as Project Tailwind. The AI tool lets you research and analyze content from various sources such as uploaded files, YouTube videos, audio files, URLs, and more.

NotebookLM primarily uses information from the provided sources, potentially reducing the risk of hallucination and inaccuracies. However, you should still proceed with caution. The tool was initially available on the web and has recently arrived on Android and iOS.

Google also added the ability to search the web in NotebookLM and expanded its Audio Overviews feature to more than 50 languages. On a lighter note, people have tried to have fun with NotebookLM and tried to send its AI podcast hosts into an existential crisis.