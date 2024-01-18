Report: Hogwarts Legacy was 2023's best-selling US video game in dollar sales

A new report from the retail research group Circana has revealed some info on video game sales for all of 2023. According to their numbers, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter-based game from publisher Warner Bros. Games, was the best-selling US video game of the past year in terms of dollar sales.

Mat Piscatella, the Executive Director of Circana, posted the info on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

2023 Year Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from DLP members, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/LR6Za5YQ24 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 18, 2024

Piscatella points out in a follow-up post that Hogwarts Legacy is the first game since 2008 to be the best-selling game of the year in the US that isn't a Call of Duty game or a title released by Rockstar Games.

Hogwarts Legacy was also the best-selling on Sony's PlayStation consoles for 2023. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the best-selling game for Xbox consoles, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the best-selling title on Nintendo's platforms.

Here's the top 20 list of US video game sales for 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Madden NFL 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Diablo 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Mortal Kombat 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor EA Sports FC 24 Starfield Super Mario Bros. Wonder Resident Evil 4 (2023) MLB: The Show 23 Dead Island 2 Final Fantasy 16 Street Fighter 6 Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Minecraft

Overall, Circana says that video game content sales in the US came in at $57.2 billion in 2023. Those numbers are up by just 1 percent compared to 2022's game revenues. Hardware sales were down slightly overall, but they were offset by rising game sales, along with gains in subscriptions, add-ons, and gaming accessories.