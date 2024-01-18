When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Report: Hogwarts Legacy was 2023's best-selling US video game in dollar sales

Neowin · with 6 comments

Hogwarts Legacy screenshot

A new report from the retail research group Circana has revealed some info on video game sales for all of 2023. According to their numbers, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter-based game from publisher Warner Bros. Games, was the best-selling US video game of the past year in terms of dollar sales.

Mat Piscatella, the Executive Director of Circana, posted the info on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

Piscatella points out in a follow-up post that Hogwarts Legacy is the first game since 2008 to be the best-selling game of the year in the US that isn't a Call of Duty game or a title released by Rockstar Games.

Hogwarts Legacy was also the best-selling on Sony's PlayStation consoles for 2023. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the best-selling game for Xbox consoles, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the best-selling title on Nintendo's platforms.

Here's the top 20 list of US video game sales for 2023:

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
  3. Madden NFL 24
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  6. Diablo 4
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
  8. Mortal Kombat 1
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  10. EA Sports FC 24
  11. Starfield
  12. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  13. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  14. MLB: The Show 23
  15. Dead Island 2
  16. Final Fantasy 16
  17. Street Fighter 6
  18. Elden Ring
  19. Mario Kart 8
  20. Minecraft

Overall, Circana says that video game content sales in the US came in at $57.2 billion in 2023. Those numbers are up by just 1 percent compared to 2022's game revenues. Hardware sales were down slightly overall, but they were offset by rising game sales, along with gains in subscriptions, add-ons, and gaming accessories.

Report a problem with article
Reading Coach
Next Article

Microsoft Education is adding more AI features, including updates to Reading Coach and more

ebook offer
Previous Article

JavaScript from Frontend to Backend ($20.99 Value) free offer ends today

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

6 Comments - Add comment