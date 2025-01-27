Hogwarts Legacy is getting official modding support this week on PC

PC players jumping into the Harry Potter-universe set action game Hogwarts Legacy will soon be able to customize their experience to a whole new level. Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software today announced that official modding support is soon coming to the game alongside tools to make them.

The update carrying the built-in mods browser will land on January 30, offering Steam and Epic Games Store players an easy way to add or remove anything that catches their eye.

The new 'Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit' is what players will be using to customize current assets and add new content to the title. This package will be made available via the Epic Games Store for anyone to download. The tools will let players customize characters with new cosmetics and skins, develop new quests and dungeons, and more.

The studio is partnering with CurseForge to act as the game's repository of mods and addons. Created mods can be shared with others by publishing them publicly via CurseForge, which will curate everything that's coming in before it's shown off in the in-game browser. Head here to link the accounts.

Avalanche Software has already worked with some modders to create addons for the game, letting players test out what's possible with the tools right at launch. This includes expanded character creation, broom replacement mods (even including a vacuum cleaner), and even a brand-new dungeon, among other additions.

Hogwarts Legacy's modding update goes live on January 30 for PC players across Steam and Epic Games Store. No information about a console release for mods has been announced just yet. This may not be the only content update hitting Hogwarts Legacy in 2025 either, as a leak from last year said that the studio is also working on a new Definitive Edition with 10-15 hours of new content.