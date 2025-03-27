Hogwarts Legacy reportedly no longer getting an expansion or Definitive Edition

Hogwarts Legacy went on to become the best-selling game of the year in 2023, even beating out Call of Duty. However, it seems Warner Bros. ongoing financial issues are even affecting the magical world that Avalanche Software built for gamers. According to a new report, the story content and the new special edition the game was set to receive have now been canceled.

The original report about an expansion pack incoming for Hogwarts Legacy happened back in 2024, which said the upcoming content was attempting to shore up Warner Bros. falling revenue after the disappointing launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

However, according to some sources speaking to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, this paid story content has been canceled entirely by Warner Bros. The unannounced Definitive Edition had met the same fate, per the report, which would have offered the base game and expansion as a single package.

Per the first report, the expansion would have included a "new story quest, side quests, activities, and outfits." According to Schreier, Avalanche Software had been working with Arkham and Suicide Squad developer Rocksteady Studios on this expansion project, which would have introduced previously cut content from the base game, including a companion.

The reasoning behind the cancellation is reportedly related to the price that the publisher wanted to charge players, which had seemed too much when considering the amount of content that would have been offered.

It was only last month that Warner Bros. closed down three of its game development studios, while also canceling the AAA Wonder Woman game that had been in development for years. It's said that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel is still in development at Avalanche Software.