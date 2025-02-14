Report: Meta is planning a "major investment" into humanoid robotics

Bloomberg has reported that Meta is betting on humanoid robots as it plans a "major investment" into the field. The company is reportedly forming a new team within its Reality Labs division that will work on the futuristic robots.

Meta employees have already been informed of this new team, and it will be led by former Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, who has held significant positions at Amazon, Sonos, and Microsoft, where he was a founding engineer on the Xbox team.

Humanoid robots are notoriously difficult to get right. The human anatomy is very complex, and replicating such movement of the human body requires sophisticated hardware and design.

There is also the fact that humanoid robots that display human-like emotions and behaviors can lead to something called "Cognitive Anthropomorphism", which is when people attribute mental states to them that they do not possess. This could raise ethical dilemmas and unrealistic expectations. These are some of the challenges Meta will face in its work on humanoid robots.

Two companies are already in talks with Meta: Unitree Robotics and Figure AI Inc. The latter raised $500 million in funding from Microsoft and OpenAI last year. The field of humanoid robotics is already crowded with competitors like Tesla and its Optimus robot, Boston Dynamics and its Atlas robot, Samsung, and even Apple.

Meta is not really known for its hardware expertise. Apart from its lineup of smart glasses and VR headsets, it does not seem to have much experience, especially given the existing competitors.

However, Meta execs are optimistic about the company's chances, citing an advantage they believe Meta has over others, which is data and its vast experience with AI. Meta's CTO, Andrew Bosworth, said the following in a memo:

The core technologies we’ve already invested in and built across Reality Labs and AI are complementary to developing the advancements needed for robotics.

While Meta plans to build some of the hardware for its humanoid robots, it ultimately aims to be the Google of the robotics industry, offering the platform, software, sensors, and AI for other manufacturers to build their robots.

Source: Bloomberg