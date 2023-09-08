Report: Nintendo Switch 2 could have more RAM than Xbox Series S

The Original Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch 2 might launch earlier than expected, with rumors swirling that Nintendo showed off a prototype console to developers attending the recent Gamescom event. While there’s no official confirmation, leaks continue to reveal details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor.

In the latest development, Universo Nintendo journalist 'Necro' Felipe claims on X (formerly Twitter) that the consumer version of the Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly feature 12GB of RAM. This is three times more than the original switch, which had to make do with 4GB of RAM. If true, the Switch 2's RAM is still less than that of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which both have 16GB of RAM. However, it is more than the Xbox Series S, which gets 10GB of RAM. Though it probably won't matter as it is unlikely for the Switch 2 to target similar resolutions or high-fidelity assets as those of the PS5 or the Xbox Series X.

Pelas minhas fontes agora: A versão do DLSS exibida a portas fechadas pela tech demo do “Nintendo Switch 2” era 3.1 e não 3.5 como reportado ou apontado pela Eurogamer



Ray-Tracing de fato é possível e a memória RAM que eu fui informado era de 12 GB para o consumidor



(Rumor) — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) September 7, 2023

But when compared to the Switch itself, the additional RAM might allow the Switch 2 to run more demanding games and multi-task more smoothly. There already rumors claiming the Final Fantasy VII Remake runs and looks like a PlayStation 5 game on the Switch 2 devkit and that the porting process for the game was quick and easy.

The source also corroborates the previous Nintendo Switch 2 demo report which claimed the demo unit used NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology and advanced ray tracing effect. Felipe says the prototype actually used Nvidia DLSS 3.1 and “ray tracing is indeed possible”.

Unconfirmed reports say that Nintendo is preparing to launch the Switch 2 in the second half of 2024. However, a preview could happen before that, similar to the original Switch, which was first previewed in 2016 and released in 2017.