Starfield is Bethesda's biggest launch in its history, passes six million players

Starfield, the latest RPG experience by famed developer Bethesda Game Studios, launched officially just a couple of days ago, and it has already claimed the studio's top spot for launches. This does not come as a surprise considering the title's constant stay on both Steam and Xbox store's top selling charts, but it is important to remember that a major platform was skipped over for this release, with PlayStation fans missing out.

In a tweet, Starfield's official account revealed that over six million players have already jumped into the RPG by the Skyrim and Fallout maker. This number should include Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and possibly cloud players as well.

The announcement arrives only a day after Xbox Head Phil Spencer revealed that the RPG's concurrent player peak has already surpassed one million. This was for a Wednesday launch for the AAA game as well, meaning the coming weekend rush could topple that figure. A 10 million players announcement has a good chance of arriving by next week.

As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023

While the official launch was on September 6, those who paid for the $100 Premium edition or Game Pass version's $35 Premium upgrade have been enjoying the sci-fi vistas since September 1. While no official platform-specific numbers have been revealed yet, during this early access period alone, at peak, the Steam version alone saw over 230,000 players in-game concurrently. Even the Premium Upgrade alone was the Xbox Store's top selling item at the time.

According to third-party data, Starfield may have sold over two million premium editions/upgrades just from fans looking to get in five days early.

Starfield is now available on Xbox Series X|S as well as PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers and Xbox Cloud Gaming users via Game Pass Ultimate are able to jump in for no extra cost as well.